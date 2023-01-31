Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.