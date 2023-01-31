Bank Hapoalim BM Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 183,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 339,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,379,000 after buying an additional 98,604 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in CVS Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 23,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

