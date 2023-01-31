Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Shares of PM opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92. The company has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

