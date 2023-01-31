Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 432 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG opened at $170.82 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.46 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.94.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

