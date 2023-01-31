Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 864 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in JD.com were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 108,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in JD.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

JD opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.