Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 10th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 33.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRC. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In related news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

