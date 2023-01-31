Bao Finance (BAO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.33 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $1.33 million and $6,135.06 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

