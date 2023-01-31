BarnBridge 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.88 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00019935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $35.89 million and $5.88 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,773,538 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars.

