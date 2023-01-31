Beta Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.92 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0985 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $63.74 million and approximately $15.92 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00400467 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,512.78 or 0.28120061 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00586815 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

