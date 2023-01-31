BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Up 7.5% in January

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 968,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BNTX traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 572,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $189.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.77.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.56 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 36.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.77.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

