BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $154.47 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $22,860.34 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $154.47 million and approximately $48.28 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00216319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 23,732.11955913 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $50,124,796.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

