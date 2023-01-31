Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.16 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $30.48 million and approximately $92,839.47 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00229783 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00098370 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00047350 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00057682 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

