Bitcoin Latinum Price Tops $0.23 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $4.89 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

