Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $821.21 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $42.62 or 0.00184318 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $821.21 million and $36.02 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,125.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00576036 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00045820 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000711 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
