BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0114

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.21 million and $3.76 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008761 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005327 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001960 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

