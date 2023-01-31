BitTorrent-New Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.71 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $687.55 million and approximately $17.71 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003948 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003782 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001341 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000072 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $16,284,414.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

