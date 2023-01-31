BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock worth $84,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $749.72 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $831.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $724.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $676.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.