Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 18,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,389,939 shares of company stock worth $175,531,846. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

