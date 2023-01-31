Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lessened by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 19,389,939 shares of company stock worth $175,531,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

