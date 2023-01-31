Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,389,939 shares of company stock valued at $175,531,846. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

