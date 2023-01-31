Blockearth (BLET) Price Reaches $0.13

Blockearth (BLET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Blockearth has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockearth has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

