BlueArk Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.15 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.15 million and $578,905.49 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,900.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00584159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00186435 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00044362 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00102535 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $597,013.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

