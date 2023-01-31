BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Shares Down 0.5%

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.48 and last traded at $47.48. 21,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 32,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 1,645.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 313,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,474 shares in the last quarter.

