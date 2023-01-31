Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$73.50 at Citigroup

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from C$61.00 to C$73.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$65.23.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$62.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$54.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -14.16. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$18.30 and a 12-month high of C$64.90.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

