Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.1 %

BOOT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.