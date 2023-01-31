Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 2.0% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ANSYS worth $22,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after acquiring an additional 446,716 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 362,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,120,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.64.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $261.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,905. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $342.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.