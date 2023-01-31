Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 1,746 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.36. The company had a trading volume of 388,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,779. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $295.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

