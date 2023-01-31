Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.1% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $279.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

