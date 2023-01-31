Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.59. 327,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The firm has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

