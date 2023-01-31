Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,819,000 after buying an additional 373,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,705,000 after buying an additional 320,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $341.54. The company had a trading volume of 700,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,763. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

