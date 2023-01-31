Boston Family Office LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 820.6% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 53,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 439,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $41,457,000 after acquiring an additional 82,575 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.29. 2,733,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,169,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $197.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

