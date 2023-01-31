Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,248. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.32. 88,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average is $141.32. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $164.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

