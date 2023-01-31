Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 5,307 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.27. 476,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.