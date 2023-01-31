Boston Family Office LLC Sells 4,073 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.56. 2,167,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $270.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,963 shares of company stock worth $58,033,827 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.