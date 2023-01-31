Boston Scientific (BSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

