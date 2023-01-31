Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) CFO Mark Zimowski Sells 50,358 Shares

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) CFO Mark Zimowski sold 50,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $24,171.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BOXD stock remained flat at $0.51 on Monday. 1,090,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Boxed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOXD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Boxed to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Boxed by 3,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boxed by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Boxed during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Boxed during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boxed during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

