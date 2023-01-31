BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 12,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $94,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of BP by 14.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $6,401,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 256,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BP by 63.8% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.51) to GBX 549 ($6.78) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 535 ($6.61) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 560 ($6.92) in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.23.

BP Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $36.23. 8,019,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BP has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. Analysts forecast that BP will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

