Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 65,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bridgetown by 1,587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bridgetown by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

BTWN stock remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,086. Bridgetown has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown ( NASDAQ:BTWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

