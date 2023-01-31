Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) vs. Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Critical Contrast

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ecopetrol pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 0 2 1 0 2.33 Brigham Minerals 0 4 1 1 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ecopetrol and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus price target of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 14.21%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.08%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 20.78% 16.21% 5.97% Brigham Minerals 42.07% 18.33% 15.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $24.58 billion 0.93 $20.34 billion $3.81 2.92 Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 12.19 $50.28 million $2.44 13.32

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Ecopetrol on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

