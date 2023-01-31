Broderick Brian C Purchases New Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Broderick Brian C bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

Insider Activity

Atlassian Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,371.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $35,866,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 107,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.34 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $352.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.66.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

