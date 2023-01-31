Broderick Brian C Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.70. 129,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

