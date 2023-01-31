Broderick Brian C Sells 1,250 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Intel were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 3,022,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,570,578. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

