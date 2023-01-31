Broderick Brian C Sells 1,507 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.9% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $206.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

