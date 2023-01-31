Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) PT at GBX 630

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 630 ($7.78).

A number of analysts recently commented on GPE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.27) to GBX 520 ($6.42) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of GPE stock opened at GBX 575.50 ($7.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 522.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 523.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,164.29. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 748 ($9.24).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

In other news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.58), for a total transaction of £209,309.10 ($258,502.04).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

