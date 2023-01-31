Brokerages Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Target Price at $18.31

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qualtrics International by 487.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after buying an additional 1,972,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after buying an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Qualtrics International Company Profile

NASDAQ:XM opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.39. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

