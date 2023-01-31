Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 28,790 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44.

