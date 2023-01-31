Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 88,125 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,125 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.