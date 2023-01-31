Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

