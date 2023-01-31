Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 351.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.55.

NYSE KMB opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

