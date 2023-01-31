Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $581.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $556.83 and its 200 day moving average is $517.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.